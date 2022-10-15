My Unframed Life PodcastPhoto 10 141×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -16:34-16:34Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Photo 10 Reverence for the darkroom...Oct 15, 202214ShareLeave a comment“Becoming” at 40. Whether us or America, we can become at any age…ShareSubscribeShare MY UNFRAMED LIFEDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksMy Unframed Life PodcastThoughts about life, immigration, the arts and hope...Thoughts about life, immigration, the arts and hope...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesA Bellman ChatJan 5 • Deborah T. HewittAn Expert on War and Peace Jun 22, 2025 • Deborah T. HewittHappy Veteran's Day America Nov 11, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittAnother Chat With My Mom/Mum Sep 1, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittAnother Chat With My Mom/Mum Aug 3, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittInterview With Alexander Semenyuk of Lighthouse Jul 17, 2024 • Deborah T. Hewitt and Alexander SemenyukFind Yourself Flying Jul 12, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittThe Unexpected Darkness May 5, 2023 • Deborah T. Hewitt