An Expert on War and Peace

Thank you, in advance, to any readers/subscribers that might take a listen to this last podcast of 2025, six months ago, in June.

Note: as of January 2026 this podcast will go forward as “My Unframed Life.” There is a standard “welcome to The Family We Keep” (former name) and a pre-recorded ending on all podcasts preceding 2026. It will now be recorded as “Welcome to My Unframed Life.”

I have tagged my community of writers/artists so this timely and important podcast might be seen and shared. Thank you for your friendship. I will definitely get back to catching up next week.

There are some show notes — and there is also a transcript available. oxox

SHOW NOTES: (in case they didn’t show up)

It's nice to be back with my little podcast today -- however I'm coming back in a serious mode with a conversation about war - in light of the escalating war between Israel and Iran -- and the U.S. recent involvement today, Sunday, June 22nd.

My guests today are explained in the podcast, however I'd like to thank (again) my incredible brother-in-law, Jim, for his willingness to sit down with our youngest son, Ian, and answer some important history questions -- as well as relevant discussion for where we are today. Thank you both.

I hope you enjoy listening to two entirely different generations engaging in a q & a.

Sidenote: We gathered, as a family, beginning last Thursday evening, over the memorial of another brother, who passed away suddenly at the end of January. During our time at the house we had many conversations about the present war between Israel and Iran. I thought it would be valuable to take it to this podcast, for which I am so grateful. So we casually sat together in my kitchen, sharing a mic. As our Uncle Jim spoke, he emphasized with his hands, often pounding the table (what you might hear). He is a passionate speaker regarding his former training as a military war planner -- and the absolute emphasis of minimizing civilian casualties (collateral damage) in warfare.

Thank you for joining us.

deb

ox

We are called to cross the generational divide — for them. Here’s Uncle Ian and his niece Violet - this past weekend.

Several years ago my husband, John, had a plaque made for he and Jim’s dad — placed in their hometown’s memorial to veterans. It was a special day, as it always is when we get to see our Uncle Jim.

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