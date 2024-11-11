Happy Veteran's Day America

After we recorded this short message outside, (with my husband working away in the garden - - some of the noise you can hear), mom spoke of an American soldier taking her little hand, (when she was even younger, as the war broke out), and guiding her and my nana across a busy road with army blockades, etc., during the war in England. She said she remembered how warm his hand was and how he told them he had a little girl back home in America. It was a comfort for both of them. Tears.

Nana and mum running along the seaside just after the war ended. Found this incredible image this past summer. Have no clue who took it.

Happy Veteran’s Day to all the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms. We do not take you for granted.

We honor my brother-in-law, James Hewitt, who is presently 82, and served for many years in the USAF, retiring out as a Lt. Colonel. He is the salt of the earth, a guiding light and we love him so much. I hope to have him on a podcast soon. We also remember our family members who served in England during WW2…

ox

update: 10:00 p.m. Veteran’s Day - changed/added some images from a beautiful event we attended today. Mum is walking through the flags on the cover image.

All images with the American flags taken by me this Veteran’s Day 11/11/24 at “Field of Valor” in West Covina, California - “The ONLY Field in the San Gabriel Valley that solely supports our Military”

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