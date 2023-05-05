MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE
My Unframed Life Podcast
The Unexpected Darkness
0:00
-10:33

The Unexpected Darkness

..of grief
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
May 05, 2023
Frederick J. Longley | Born 1918, Died May 27, 1941 in Crete, Greece, at the age of 23. My nana’s nephew, my mom’s first cousin, was on his first deployment, with the British Army, when Hitler ordered an all-out aerial assault in Crete. He was buried in Greece.

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