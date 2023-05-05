My Unframed Life PodcastThe Unexpected Darkness 8511×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -10:33-10:33Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Unexpected Darkness ..of griefDeborah T. HewittMay 05, 2023851ShareFrederick J. Longley | Born 1918, Died May 27, 1941 in Crete, Greece, at the age of 23. My nana’s nephew, my mom’s first cousin, was on his first deployment, with the British Army, when Hitler ordered an all-out aerial assault in Crete. He was buried in Greece.ShareSubscribeLeave a commentShare MY UNFRAMED LIFEDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksMy Unframed Life PodcastThoughts about life, immigration, the arts and hope...Thoughts about life, immigration, the arts and hope...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDeborah T. HewittRecent EpisodesA Bellman ChatJan 5 • Deborah T. HewittAn Expert on War and Peace Jun 22, 2025 • Deborah T. HewittHappy Veteran's Day America Nov 11, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittAnother Chat With My Mom/Mum Sep 1, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittAnother Chat With My Mom/Mum Aug 3, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittInterview With Alexander Semenyuk of Lighthouse Jul 17, 2024 • Deborah T. Hewitt and Alexander SemenyukFind Yourself Flying Jul 12, 2024 • Deborah T. Hewitt