Interview With Alexander Semenyuk of Lighthouse

“Because you are my help, I sing in the shadow of your wings. My soul clings to you; your right hand upholds me.” - Psalm 63: 7-8

Just before I nervously entered the fray of using my little podcast to do an interview (so techie!), I opened my Bible, eyes closed, hoping to be pointed to something that would calm me down. The above verse is what was highlighted in August of 2017.

*Today I welcome Alexander Semenyuk of Lighthouse here on Substack. To find Alex’s books please click here.

*Also, excuse my lack of knowledge with recording! I might sound a bit loud as I am on a professional mic. I turned things slightly up for Alexander’s end, on a device mic, and forgot to move my external mic a bit further away :) You can’t learn unless you dive in! It’s not bad!

*I will note that Alexander’s “father,” was sent to Chernobyl, to investigate as a journalist, before he came to America, for the first time, to check it out (I made the mistake of saying his grandfather had come here, prior to his sister).

Alex shared some of his favorite images for us to enjoy. He has also entered competitions over the years and won a few awards!

Thank you so much for listening!

Blessings,

Deb and Alex

Alex included a few “tea shots” just for me!

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