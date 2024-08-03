Another Chat With My Mom/Mum

It’s been over a year since I last sat down with my mom/mum and had a little chat. She is our family rock and peace maker. We talked a bit about her growing up in *World War II and how it felt to be a young child during those six years, from three to nine years old. We also talked about how she met my dad and their wedding day. (*note I accidentally said WW2’s years wrong. It was 1939 to 1945 —> not 1942!). I know better!

These stories are from her own novel, titled “Never Call Me Father,” which has yet to be published, that mom wrote for our family. With tears running down her face, mom finished it at the Roads End home where her and dad retired in Oregon.

Mom was a very talented writer. On this trip I have been going through a big folder of her writings, including pieces written in RV magazines, local papers and many poems and greeting card submissions from back in the day.

A skilled wordsmith, mom left high school, in England, with top honors, equivalent to an American junior college, fluent in French and began training as a legal secretary for a local solicitor. Her last job in America, prior to retirement, was for an entertainment lawyer. Mom would often speak with famous clients such as Michael Keaton (Batman) and Samy Davis Jr.’s wife, Altovise, as well as Jean Smart (Designing Women). Her mum, my nana, who immigrated six months after we did, worked in the “notions,” or sewing department, of the old store, Bullocks. I have her autograph books with the San Fernando Valley’s most famous star’s signatures, like Sonny and Cher. They would all come in to get material for their custom clothes, asking for “the little Englishwoman.”

My longest piece is called “A War of Forgiveness.” In 15 minutes I try to condense this epic story that spans two world wars.

Our next chat will be about some fun memories of America in the 60’s.

Thank you so much for listening!

God Bless you and keep you always.

deb and mum

ox

Mum telling a story in the garden on her 88th birthday, July 28th 2024 | Fujifilm X

A poem by mum on her work typewriter in the late 1950’s (in England)

Mom has been dealing with macular degeneration with so much grace. Unable to make out faces clearly or do all the things that require good eyesight, she just keeps going and bringing us hot tea! yikes :)

A re-release of The Red Shoes, 75th anniversary, last year. Mum and Dad’s first date!

“Time rushes by, love rushes by, life rushes by…”

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