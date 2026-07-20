MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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SonOfaGunn4321's avatar
SonOfaGunn4321
1d

A wonderful description of that most boring leg of travel. I could see it as I read it! Can't wait to see you all soon! 😇😎❤🐕🐶

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2 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
Mary seyfried's avatar
Mary seyfried
19h

Im looking forward to my address change !! Thanks for taking us on this literal and metaphorical trip with you !! xo

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