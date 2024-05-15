MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Joan Stommen's avatar
Joan Stommen
May 15, 2024

You’ve outdone yourself again With this derailed history of sub-culture cool… music and singers and lyrics oh my! I love the way you research and weave it into your family life, your passion for music and the arts, the poetry songwriters give, a glimpse into life at each decade of our lives. You are so creative as you bring it all together in the youth and culture of today! Beautiful essay my sweetest frirnd, thanks for the music! 🎶🎵and the memories from the way back! Have an awesome getaway… somewhere fun to capture photos and a story to tell! 🥰💕🙌Well done! Cheers!

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3 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
Victoria Christensen's avatar
Victoria Christensen
May 15, 2024

Deborah ❤️you are magical. I’ve send you a message, because your won’t believe how your words is wildly synchronistic! And yes music and art are life!!!

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1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
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