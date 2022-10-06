MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE
My Unframed Life Podcast
The Art of Art
0:00
-20:17

The Art of Art

Balancing joy with discipline and how dance shaped my every move..
Oct 06, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to listen to my stories. I'm hoping to limit my podcasts/stories to 20 min. and under. Your feedback is much appreciated :)

(the sound quality is a work in progress)

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