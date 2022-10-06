The Art of Art

My Unframed Life PodcastThe Art of Art21×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -20:17-20:17Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Art of ArtBalancing joy with discipline and how dance shaped my every move..Oct 06, 20222ShareThank you for taking the time to listen to my stories. I'm hoping to limit my podcasts/stories to 20 min. and under. Your feedback is much appreciated :)(the sound quality is a work in progress)ShareLeave a commentSubscribeShare MY UNFRAMED LIFEDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksMy Unframed Life PodcastThoughts about life, immigration, the arts and hope...Thoughts about life, immigration, the arts and hope...SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesA Bellman ChatJan 5 • Deborah T. HewittAn Expert on War and Peace Jun 22, 2025 • Deborah T. HewittHappy Veteran's Day America Nov 11, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittAnother Chat With My Mom/Mum Sep 1, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittAnother Chat With My Mom/Mum Aug 3, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittInterview With Alexander Semenyuk of Lighthouse Jul 17, 2024 • Deborah T. Hewitt and Alexander SemenyukFind Yourself Flying Jul 12, 2024 • Deborah T. HewittThe Unexpected Darkness May 5, 2023 • Deborah T. Hewitt