MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Alexander Semenyuk's avatar
Alexander Semenyuk
Jan 30, 2024

Btw, would you like me to cross post this story?

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8 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
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Alexander Semenyuk
Jan 30, 2024

Amazing personal story and your forever powerful connection with your dad through racing. I’ve been watching since childhood thanks to my dad as well, it’s a great passion. For my bday my wife got my Max Verstappen 1/3 size helmet replica from his site haha.

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7 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
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