MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beryl G's avatar
Beryl G
Jun 5, 2024

This is such an incredible story and so well described it triggers memories of our family's journey through life as we came to America. Well worth reading more than just once.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
Audrey Holt's avatar
Audrey Holt
Jun 11

This home was built by William in the 1890s as part of his Palermo Colony citrus orchard, complete with packing warehouse and railroad depot with a spur on the property to ship citrus all over the country. It is possible his mother Phoebe Hearst visited and stayed in the home a couple of times. His father passed away before ths home was completed. It also does appear Ashby Moncure, Hearst's gardener who worked at and planned the gardens at Hearst Castle, was also the manager of this Palermo property and was the supervisor of the property. It is possible at some time he lived in the house. This was the second home on the property, as the first home burned shortly after completion in 1889.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deborah T. Hewitt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture