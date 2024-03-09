MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan Stommen's avatar
Joan Stommen
Mar 9, 2024

Wow…so much detail here I didn’t know. Thank you for such interesting research, Deborah…you put your heart into all you write! Your perspective of these songs make me stop and think…funny how we’d sing along all those years ago…lyrical, rhyming words but little attention to meanings. Meanings we came to find out about in the latest documentary of the group. Beatles forever! As far as politics

and humanity…my forever favorite is Let It Be. Well done my friend! 😊🎶

Reply
Share
2 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
Beryl Gunn's avatar
Beryl Gunn
Mar 12, 2025

I still have that Beatles LP album that we brought to America and shared with our friends who immediately fell in love with them and their unique style. Never did get my commission for getting them started in the USA.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deborah T. Hewitt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture