MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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mary e's avatar
mary e
Oct 19, 2024

That is so painfully beautiful. That song and album brings up such memories for me. When I reconnected with my current husband after not seeing each other for over 20 years, that album played on repeat. I worked with a voice teacher to learn to sing Falling Slowly. Your memories and your storytelling are exquisite. I love thinking of the three of you, a trio in New York forming that beautiful bond.

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C.J. Heck's avatar
C.J. Heck
Oct 19, 2024

I love your heartfelt work, Deborah. So expressive, it touches the heart.

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