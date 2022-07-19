MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Douglas L. Peck's avatar
Douglas L. Peck
Oct 30, 2025Edited

A heartbreaking split occurred in my own extended family due to Covid and politics. I got some relief from the pain by writing about it, with every effort to maintain thoughtfulness and dignity and discretion, as you have done so admirably in your stories. I’m sure my daily bible study also helped by establishing a healthy frame of mind to start every day. In my case my creative juices were channeled into a Suno AI song, using an easy to use free software program available at Suno.com. I created the lyrics and Suno AI created a beautiful melody:

Song:

https://suno.com/s/a3yVLBoqgMsxOwoN

Story:

https://liveyosemite.wordpress.com/2025/07/10/what-do-you-think-smartypants/

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1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
Katy Ryan Taylor's avatar
Katy Ryan Taylor
Jul 20, 2022

I am so glad you wrote about about this. You lead the way Debbie by sharing your very painful but truthful story. I hope it helps you move forward. So many of us guard family pain from ever coming to light. We are so imperfect as humans and we do what we can. Life is fleeting, thank you, love you!

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1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
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