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I took 503 selfies and settled on this one.

Thank you for being here.

< Note from June 5th 2026: I want to share something that resonated with me today, and many other small creators here on Substack. This article by Robert M. Hamburger answers why I’m testing out Medium. From what I know it hasn’t turned into a social media circus black hole, but it will take a lot of patience. Medium has many large publications and if you join, you are encouraged to do submissions to those that fit your writing. So, in the meantime, I’ll be looking into that, posting favorite stories, writing new ones, all while hanging onto the work I have done here as a nice point of reference. A reminder of how much heart I have put in over the last four years. Looking for real engagement, while hopping off the shallow performance wheel. Oh? and I discovered there’s a “listen button” for my mama on Medium too. Yay!!

I’ve been artistically driven my whole life.

Carrying the heart of an immigrant child, I am fascinated with our beautiful earth, people, and history. Give me all the flora, fauna and rescue pets.

As a visual artist I enjoyed a business, later in life, in editorial and portrait photography, that lasted over 22 years. I was forced to retire during 2020 but continue to love the art and take jobs on occasion.

I hope you find light and honesty mixed into stories, poetry, and opinion pieces. Much of my inspiration comes through music, art, and photography.

The process of creating is the true sustainable gift. Community, engagement and encouragement are also pillars to growing forward as we age.

Through the breath of creativity, I am deeply thankful.

Create to live and live to create.

ox

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P.S. My little podcast was under “The Family We Keep” (my former Substack title) up until June 22nd 2025. It’s now under My Unframed Life Podcast :) It’s a lot of fun when I get around to it.

*All images, video, art, except personal vintage and public and/or historical images/video/art, or noted stock, are copyright of myself, Deborah Tracey Hewitt, Michael B. Morgan (contributor), Krissy Delaney (contributor) Jenn Chemasko (former contributor)