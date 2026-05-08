MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Julie Dee's avatar
Julie Dee
May 13

And that’s why amazing photographers like your good self are so precious too, Deborah x

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1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
Dom G's avatar
Dom G
May 5

This is beautiful. I knew there was a sense of almost melancholy when I look at photographs. Especially of my children or indeed my own childhood. After reading your piece it suddenly hit me. I think it's because photographs capture a tiny moment in time. A moment we can never get back nor truly return to.

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