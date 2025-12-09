“What piece of work is a man, how noble in reason, how infinite in faculties, in form and moving, how express and admirable in action, how like an angel in apprehension, how like a god! The beauty of the world. The paragon of animals. And yet, to me, what is this quintessence of dust?”

― William Shakespeare, Hamlet

For my war is not with bend or bow, but with expression of the life within me. And your warring is not my own, but to be kind and have thoughts within. So with art I shall express in distant places from those who aim to break my spirit for the interest of self. Yet I will choose love within my small portion of eternity, time, nature, sun, moon, stars and the poles of heaven, a mere microcosm within the macrocosmos.

And when they saw the baby King, their joy was in the battle of warriors who came before. Warriors of death and maim. Warriors who warred with their enemies in rot of thought, flesh and blood-stained earth. Impaled, hung, nailed. Power. What could this warrior do for us? And what of love and earth and all of God’s creation. We are not worthy, as mere specks of sand, against hawk and wind, on this vast universe. So they cheered in knowing that their joy was in earthly war, for that is all they knew. War and fear. Black vikings, dark knights, emperors, commanders, judges. But what they did not know, when they saw the tiny King was that all who did not see the Father and warred against Him were His enemies. So the blood and sacrifice which poured for so long over earth came down in the form of a baby who would be called Immanuel. God was with them. But this time the war would be fought in the heavenly realms and not in the flesh, floating pride to ground. As knees bent in surrender we would learn to love the sinner, despise the sin. If not only to look inward, but outward to those who came to steal life, breath, creation, and intricate being away from us.

And He would grow, preach, sit with the needy, perform miracles, heal. Jesus warrior. But it wasn’t good enough for a blood thirsty world. God ached to deliver us from evil, eye for an eye, and back to ourselves, without distraction.

Shakespeare. To live up to the Potter’s hands. His intricate human creation. Playwright. Actor. Poet. Set inside of us. Not a moment to waste. He asked us to “let Him.” Unclench our fists. Let go the battle of the universe. Of rulers, authorities, forces of evil, cosmic powers, spiritual wickedness in heavenly places. And be. He promised if we wore the armor and understanding of spiritual nature, He would fight for us — our struggles in the cosmos.

So they would kill The King, for they knew no better.

But HOPE longed for those who so loved the Lord. PEACE hushed the souls of His people in the absence of conflict. Resting in the grandeur of reconciliation with the King . A baby to grow barrier from Satan’s warring. So His people fell to gladness. JOY, at His coming and they knew it to be LOVE when they learned of His birth. And the knowing mother who bore Him to the world, Mary, stayed with him, at the end. Standing with His suffering near the cross with other women, including Mary Magdelene, as witness in a poignant act of solidarity and honor.

And I have seen the chariots in the sky above, guiding me to a place of safety and peace with death. I know they are real, as Mary Magdalene knew Jesus would rise from the dead. And all which has been given to us is more than enough to conquer our fear of life and death, that we should shed and live as Agnes does in Hamnet, disillusioned in man’s religion, but trusting in the gifts of His Creation, love, intuition, motherhood, bird and sky. The promise of Heaven. Eternal rest.

The Heavenly Warrior Defeats the Beast

“I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and wages war. His eyes are like blazing fire, and on his head are many crowns. He has a name written on him that no one knows but he himself. He is dressed in a robe dipped in blood, and his name is the Word of God. The armies of heaven were following him, riding on white horses and dressed in fine linen, white and clean. Coming out of his mouth is a sharp sword with which to strike down the nations. He will rule them with an iron scepter. He treads the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God Almighty. On his robe and on his thigh he has this name written.”

“King of Kings and Lord of Lords.” — Revelation 19: 11-16

So enemies we will be of God as he wages his war on those that do not see, nor hear, nor trust, as we wage personal wars against one another. I am no one’s enemy, only to thy self, but for what is in the spirit, which must be extinguished by the Faithful and True. Surely the quintessence from dust is heaven. Not rot and darkness. So we remain in search of life, fearless, with a perfectly timed end. The end of imperfection below, the beginning of perfection above. Undeserved. A life gifted to us, like the magic and mystery of luminous glowworms in the darkest dark, as we grieve in the brightest light. Earthly bodies, temples of mechanical genius, memory and sense. Capacity and mastery of birth, a thousand natural shocks, pangs of love, heartaches and dreams wrapped in the majesty of Hope. Your one precious life spent warring over earthly royalty, each other, who oppress, insult, reject and paralyze to inaction. Flying rage to others, rather than bearing the ills within.

Remove the planks from my eyes.

The battle is His.

I want “to be.”

“You are the light of the world, like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden.” - Matthew 5:14

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Speech: "To be, or not to be, that is the question" by William Shakespeare Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, Or to take arms against a sea of troubles And by opposing end them. To die—to sleep, No more; and by a sleep to say we end The heart-ache and the thousand natural shocks That flesh is heir to: ‘tis a consummation Devoutly to be wish’d. To die, to sleep; To sleep, perchance to dream—ay, there’s the rub: For in that sleep of death what dreams may come, When we have shuffled off this mortal coil, Must give us pause—there’s the respect That makes calamity of so long life. For who would bear the whips and scorns of time, Th’ oppressor’s wrong, the proud man’s contumely, The pangs of dispriz’d love, the law’s delay, The insolence of office, and the spurns That patient merit of th’unworthy takes, When he himself might his quietus make With a bare bodkin? Who would fardels bear, To grunt and sweat under a weary life, But that the dread of something after death, The undiscovere’d country, from whose bourn No traveller returns, puzzles the will, And makes us rather bear those ills we have Than fly to others that we know not of? Thus conscience doth make cowards of us all, And thus the native hue of resolution Is sicklied o’er with the pale cast of thought, And enterprises of great pith and moment With this regard their currents turn awry And lose the name of action. - Hamlet

Author note: I wrote this piece after seeing Hamnet on the big screen. Unable to collect my tears at the end, while watching the last scene rise to the music of my favorite modern classical composer, Max Richter, I went home completely overwhelmed and speechless. Hamnet is a monumental cinematic experience. An ode to love, understanding, motherhood, and grief. A true work of art, transforming and bearing a bridge to healing. It asks silently, what is our purpose here on earth? As a mother and visual artist, it struck every chord in my body. Cinematographer, Łukasz Żal’s raw immersive vision, natural light capturing mood, angle, drawing you in, then out. Every attention to detail. All lead by Chloé Zhao’s super power in directing. Adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s book “Hamnet.” By midnight, I took to pen and didn’t stop.

“Sometimes tenderness is just as strong as fire.” - Jessie Buckley

Share

Leave a comment

Share MY UNFRAMED LIFE

The painting: Benjamin West’s painting of Hamlet: Act IV, Scene V (Ophelia Before the King and Queen), painted in 1792, was originally made for inclusion in the Boydell Shakespeare Gallery in London. Ophelia is seen in white, in a state of madness, with the King and Queen at the right showing their growing concern for her. Inevitably, given the nature of Boydell’s project, the painting is more theatrical than conventional painted narrative.