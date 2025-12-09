MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allison Riney's avatar
Allison Riney
Dec 11

And here I was planning to reread MacBeth! Very insightful and well written. The connections you make!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
Rosemary Van Gelderen's avatar
Rosemary Van Gelderen
Dec 10

My favourite Shakespeare! You've done it justice, Deborah. I listened to a podcast yesterday on dopamine, and it does give great pause to think how social media and our phones have wound their tentacles into our very psyche. I'm thinking of greatly decreasing my social media use.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deborah T. Hewitt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture