MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Wendy Elizabeth Williams's avatar
Wendy Elizabeth Williams
Jan 2

Deborah, you are one of the deepest writers here on Substack. I have huge respect for your soulful and heartfelt sharings. This piece made me weep...and the music as well. I am the last surviving member of my immediate family...all gone and all waiting for me when I am called Home. I look forward to that day, when my work is done. Keep on, dear lady, your heart is so needed here. Elegance, grace, beauty, humility in one person, a big deal. This place is temporary for us all...and we live for Eternity...Godspeed, dear lady, as you remember your dear one. Wendy

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4 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
Heidi Zawelevsky's avatar
Heidi Zawelevsky
Dec 29

Beautiful post, Deb. Your writing is hallowed ground.

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