“My crown is in my heart, not on my head; Not deck’d with diamonds and Indian stones, Nor to be seen: My crown is call’d content; A crown it is that seldom kings enjoy.”

— William Shakespeare, Henry VI, Part 3

But I won’t. I won’t speak of many kings, all their things. Crowns, magnificent gowns. Opulent grounds. It’s too much dread to fill my head. For history holds no victory in it’s contradictory. Too complex to compress into categories, allegories, give me Scattergories. Live up to unique, think before I speak. Watch their tongues. They live among. Man giving credit for God’s merit. Control waged. Free birds caged. In every nook, take a look, see with your eyes, be wise. Go back. Back to the garden, of bargains. Listen to His condition, ignore the opposition, don’t be tempted, stay perfected, as earth was painted, created vast, surpassed in natural beauty. Our duty. To tend, defend, transcend. Oh nature, and your Maker, He is Greater than man’s castes, contrasts, ill-will, deceit. We were complete. Divine by design. But then choice became our voice. The garden could not contain, refrain. Us. Soon to discover, we would suffer. Spinning beginning. With us. Too many kings — but only One and the Son. The sun. Don’t come undone, let your soul be controlled, run astray, lose your way. There is Light within the fight. Peace over war. Remember what came before? Before you wanted more. To even the score, adore. Trends. The snake’s dead ends.

A bigger picture? scripture? a snapshot in time, might seem sublime — in a world of illusions, delusions and mountains to climb.

Eden our hope. Only One way to cope. Imagine the passion. Reframe, no shame, nor blame — let heaven be our aim. Man’s once again gain.

Too many to name.

"For in much wisdom is much grief — and he that increaseth knowledge increaseth sorrow," — Ecclesiastes 1:18

Creativity was spirit-filled on purpose from the beginning. Creativity is a “calling.”

P.S. On occasion, my husband witnesses me going into a trance, headset, music, etc. When I read this to him (it’s either John or the pets) he said “wow, you’re crazy.” I laughed outloud and asked him if it was a good or bad crazy? He said, “you’re like an A.I. poetry machine.” I promise - I am not that. It’s all the creative Spirit stopping me in my tracks — and it’s been quite the ride aiming for heaven…

I made the art piece on Saturday morning (yesterday) and waited on something to pour. If you can — listen to the Instagram video above. It’s everything….

Thank you to my dear friend, Mary Seyfried, for sharing it with me this morning as I was writing. All God.

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