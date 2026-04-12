MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Mary seyfried
Apr 13

Wow, John is correct !! You just pour out wisdom and such beautiful word pictures !! We are fortunate you share it all with us! xo

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