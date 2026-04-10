The Jacket
a poem between 3 and 4
unfurl the things which hovered in a world so external he never recovered the buzzard infernal a half-naked child hollowed out faces savage ruler’s wild men howling disgraces machines and decisions coming home to a prison of political conditions where no one would listen in pander and controversy he’d marry the girl who waited on mercy his body unfurled in love with his bride they’d care for God’s earth work the land to provide where a child was birthed the P T S D she knew it was hard “let me hold you, you're free” he was brutally scarred the temptation of drugs his world back-firing pressures imploding a mind un-wiring BANG out the dirt clean up the rugs dive under - it hurts he sees the flash-floods what once was a friend two boys riding bikes he couldn’t defend so he slept with the light his son, though he tried fled home in a whisper let the booze decide it made him a drifter dad chased him down mom wept on the phone they got the run--around son said “I’ll go it alone” three years later he knocked at the door what could be greater they fell to the floor he'd finally recover at home on the range and soon would discover things needed to change but a fight over ways honed the same sad song put an end to the days I’m right, you’re wrong his dad begged again “I won’t be so stubborn I found God - amen this time you can govern” “you'll be a great blessing not a curse of my past I am deeply confessing for you know the fine craft” “just tell me what to do? help me run the farm Obadiah adores you Son, I mean no harm" "I don't want this fight I love you. okay? let’s make it right and find a new way" I’m done with you - you hear! you stubborn old fool I’m better than your fears I don’t care if that’s cruel! blood drained from his skin the old man fell apart broken was the sin that washed over his heart..
Images are from my archives.
Deb...awesome and searing, as usual. Write your rawness, it is needed, just as I do. So much burden weighing us down in life. I am slowly learning, at 73, to not carry the blasted stuff on my back, way too heavy, hand the whole mess over to God. Thank you for your great gift of poetry, which tears open the soul and lets the light in, even if it hurts. Godspeed, dear Deb. (did I not read that you shared this with your husband and he said something like "you're crazy"?? If that is crazy, so am I, in a good way!) Did I get this wrong?? WEW
Hi Deb,
Sorry for my LONG silence. Mom passed away while I was on my way to see her. On February 16 I was in Houston waiting for my next flight when my sister-in-law called me. Although it's hard (the same thing happened with Dad, I was in Ecuador when he died in 2018), God's timing is perfect, and we are thankful that her suffering is over. Grief is so unpredictable, and it sweeps over me from time to time. So thankful to have Jesus as my Savior. He understands grief perfectly. He experienced it Himself here on earth and grieves over sin even now. I was able to help my sister clean out Mom's apartment (of course, not easy) and my son and daughter were with me at Mom's celebration of life. I shared memories of my Mom, which God helped me to get through.
Thanks for this story "The Jacket." War is devastating and wields such sorrow to ALL involved. My earliest childhood memory, at 4, is my cousin Nevin's death in Vietnam. Only 21-years-old, he had been there only 3 months to the day when he tripped over a wire that set off a land mine. Such loss of life from war, it's hard.
Hope you received my previous email. God bless you and yours. Hope you are all well. Ned OX