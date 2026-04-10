MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Wendy Elizabeth Williams's avatar
Wendy Elizabeth Williams
Apr 13

Deb...awesome and searing, as usual. Write your rawness, it is needed, just as I do. So much burden weighing us down in life. I am slowly learning, at 73, to not carry the blasted stuff on my back, way too heavy, hand the whole mess over to God. Thank you for your great gift of poetry, which tears open the soul and lets the light in, even if it hurts. Godspeed, dear Deb. (did I not read that you shared this with your husband and he said something like "you're crazy"?? If that is crazy, so am I, in a good way!) Did I get this wrong?? WEW

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Ned Farnsworth's avatar
Ned Farnsworth
Apr 11Edited

Hi Deb,

Sorry for my LONG silence. Mom passed away while I was on my way to see her. On February 16 I was in Houston waiting for my next flight when my sister-in-law called me. Although it's hard (the same thing happened with Dad, I was in Ecuador when he died in 2018), God's timing is perfect, and we are thankful that her suffering is over. Grief is so unpredictable, and it sweeps over me from time to time. So thankful to have Jesus as my Savior. He understands grief perfectly. He experienced it Himself here on earth and grieves over sin even now. I was able to help my sister clean out Mom's apartment (of course, not easy) and my son and daughter were with me at Mom's celebration of life. I shared memories of my Mom, which God helped me to get through.

Thanks for this story "The Jacket." War is devastating and wields such sorrow to ALL involved. My earliest childhood memory, at 4, is my cousin Nevin's death in Vietnam. Only 21-years-old, he had been there only 3 months to the day when he tripped over a wire that set off a land mine. Such loss of life from war, it's hard.

Hope you received my previous email. God bless you and yours. Hope you are all well. Ned OX

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