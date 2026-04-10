Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

unfurl the things which hovered in a world so external he never recovered the buzzard infernal a half-naked child hollowed out faces savage ruler’s wild men howling disgraces machines and decisions coming home to a prison of political conditions where no one would listen in pander and controversy he’d marry the girl who waited on mercy his body unfurled in love with his bride they’d care for God’s earth work the land to provide where a child was birthed the P T S D she knew it was hard “let me hold you, you're free ” he was brutally scarred the temptation of drugs his world back-firing pressures imploding a mind un-wiring BANG out the dirt clean up the rugs dive under - it hurts he sees the flash-floods what once was a friend two boys riding bikes he couldn’t defend so he slept with the light his son, though he tried fled home in a whisper let the booze decide it made him a drifter dad chased him down mom wept on the phone they got the run--around son said “I’ll go it alone” three years later he knocked at the door what could be greater they fell to the floor he'd finally recover at home on the range and soon would discover things needed to change but a fight over ways honed the same sad song put an end to the days I’m right, you’re wrong his dad begged again “I won’t be so stubborn I found God - amen this time you can govern” “you'll be a great blessing not a curse of my past I am deeply confessing for you know the fine craft” “just tell me what to do? help me run the farm Obadiah adores you Son, I mean no harm" "I don't want this fight I love you. okay? let’s make it right and find a new way" I ’m done with you - you hear! you stubborn old fool I’m better than your fears I don’t care if that’s cruel! blood drained from his skin the old man fell apart broken was the sin that washed over his heart..