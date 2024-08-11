MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Alison Bull's avatar
Alison Bull
Aug 12, 2024

I love this, Deborah. You do an amazing job of capturing the heartbreak of witnessing how people have no problem just dumping unwanted animals and the tireless and thankless work of the people who clean up the mess.

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3 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
Monica Sharpe's avatar
Monica Sharpe
Aug 12, 2024

This was an absolutely beautiful story! My son has rescued 9 dogs, mostly Great Danes. I hope you don't mind if I pass this on to all my friends with fur babies! ❤️❤️

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2 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
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