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Swallow me like a bookend holding classic love stories upon my heart sew and mend its open aching quarries Fill me with Your bearing deliver these earthly notions like a tidal wave declaring a smothering warning potion Wrap me up in vaporous mist walking along Heaven's shore of memories that You do exist in painted splendors of more Love me like I want to love unguarded in the garden dirt below and us above no punishment, nor pardon Start me over in my youth where innocence lies abundant in moors of unvarnished truths from dust to wholly triumphant