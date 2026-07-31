Swallow me like a bookend
holding classic love stories
upon my heart sew and mend
its open aching quarries
Fill me with Your bearing
deliver these earthly notions
like a tidal wave declaring
a smothering warning potion
Wrap me up in vaporous mist
walking along Heaven's shore
of memories that You do exist
in painted splendors of more
Love me like I want to love
unguarded in the garden
dirt below and us above
no punishment, nor pardon
Start me over in my youth
where innocence lies abundant
in moors of unvarnished truths
from dust to wholly triumphant
“Start me over in my youth where innocence lies abundant”
If only… 🙇🙇🙇