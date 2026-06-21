MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Mark Foard's avatar
Mark Foard
7d

I love these, Deborah! I can see why you had so much fun organizing the images. However, I have to wonder how your daughter feels about being matched with a homeless guy 🤔😆

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1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
Paul Jenkin's avatar
Paul Jenkin
8d

Excellent set, Deborah.

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