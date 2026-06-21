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18 years ago some of my family traveled to the beautiful Northern California coastal town of Stinson Beach and the city of San Francisco. Seven lovely days locked away in my memory. Our youngest son lives in San Francisco, so we’ve been back in recent years, but usually a pit stop on our way to Oregon.

I decided to grab some images, from my archives, and do a little match. I am inspired by perfectlight who does this, on occasion, in collabs with other photographers. All of these are shot on a Canon 5D with my original 28mm f/1.8, lens (still my trustiest), and my third 50mm f/1.4. There is one portrait of my daughter, in this set, shot on a 200m, f/2.8. Sadly, it’s aligned with a homeless man. I’ll let you find the similarity.

I found it fun organizing these quickly without thinking too hard. Arranged in a juxtaposition of similarities and differences. I usually see leading lines, ironies, humor, and of course, stories, in my work. This is what I came up with —

Thanks for looking!

btw, I think my husband is Mr. Bing…

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"There is only you and your camera. The limitations in photography are in yourself, for what we see is what we are." — Ernst Haas

48 years old — San Francisco on Canon