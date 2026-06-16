MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Shake Me

alive...
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jun 16, 2026
The sky was dark this morning
standing in the middle
of your perpetual revolving door
watching leaves swept quickly off the floor.
Can I go out and play now?  Sure.  
My excruciating repudiating tone
like a turtle in your dust zone
we just discussed.  Oh God,
neuralgia buzzing overhead
what was that you said?
No dopamine sold here
I’m your opaline
thick and slow I sink below
your poor working memory
no remedy, reaching upward
one word: please.
this is not my expertise
Tell me is it true?
Can I keep my love alive?
My stability your disability
outpouring words so boring
too deep, there you go, you’re half asleep
and I am all along the black areas 
His mighty Hands and plans
pushing me back gently
dripping patience
for your fight or flight, hold tight
time blindness, oh contained wildness
I’m disappearing, you’re not hearing
playing those strings, mood swings
won’t you play me, shake me, baby
help me feel alive, keep my love alive
Can I keep my love alive?
And these days of resurrections
my perceptions screaming flesh
babies crying, you are flying
away, it will be okay
we’re not okay.  It’s okay
inside your wind I rescind
again and again writing my stories
noticing your glories, the spotlight
it’s not quite right
photographing the days
I’m sure we’re in a phase 
gliding down the highway 
world problems exploding
we’re unloading
yeah keep my love alive
in the chaos I clear my throat
sideways we float
sky is scattered, engines shattered
my old hands gripping time
crank the music
won’t you unwind?
slow motion, my emotions
dual imperfections
stopped at intersections
here, there, everywhere
can we keep, even speak?
our declarations
that we are better
more stellar than this?
and promise me you’ll wait
and maybe I’ll come home
and keep my love alive...

Shake me.
I am alive.

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Mixed media photography and poetry: by me

Music: Love Alive by Heart, 1977. One of my favorite songs of all time. Worth the listen. I used to crank this up in my dad’s old Mustang on 8-track tape :) What’s that you ask? and btw, Ann and Nancy Wilson define the bar in music. The amount of talented women in the music industry today also gives me chills, makes me proud to be a woman. Check out Kinga Glyk , insanely great jazz infused bass guitarist from Poland (we got to see her first concert in the U.S. last Saturday night) — and Rush’s new bada$$ drummer, Anika Nilles — serious bars to break!!

Medium update: Well, I have a lot of patience, however, I am concerned that Medium has heavy comment monitoring algorithms. This doesn’t sit well with me. Not sure how long I’ll last. Always something. I did, however, get published by a sweet publication, on Medium, called Lit Up and there’s some nice conversations with writers and readers there.

I enjoy the formatting and visual capabilities on Substack a lot more though...

“Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly.”

— Pablo Neruda

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