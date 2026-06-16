Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The sky was dark this morning standing in the middle of your perpetual revolving door watching leaves swept quickly off the floor. Can I go out and play now? Sure. My excruciating repudiating tone like a turtle in your dust zone we just discussed. Oh God, neuralgia buzzing overhead what was that you said? No dopamine sold here I’m your opaline thick and slow I sink below your poor working memory no remedy, reaching upward one word: please. this is not my expertise Tell me is it true? Can I keep my love alive? My stability your disability outpouring words so boring too deep, there you go, you’re half asleep and I am all along the black areas His mighty Hands and plans pushing me back gently dripping patience for your fight or flight, hold tight time blindness, oh contained wildness I’m disappearing, you’re not hearing playing those strings, mood swings won’t you play me, shake me, baby help me feel alive, keep my love alive Can I keep my love alive? And these days of resurrections my perceptions screaming flesh babies crying, you are flying away, it will be okay we’re not okay. It’s okay inside your wind I rescind again and again writing my stories noticing your glories, the spotlight it’s not quite right photographing the days I’m sure we’re in a phase gliding down the highway world problems exploding we’re unloading yeah keep my love alive in the chaos I clear my throat sideways we float sky is scattered, engines shattered my old hands gripping time crank the music won’t you unwind? slow motion, my emotions dual imperfections stopped at intersections here, there, everywhere can we keep, even speak? our declarations that we are better more stellar than this? and promise me you’ll wait and maybe I’ll come home and keep my love alive... Shake me. I am alive.

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Mixed media photography and poetry: by me

Music: Love Alive by Heart, 1977. One of my favorite songs of all time. Worth the listen. I used to crank this up in my dad’s old Mustang on 8-track tape :) What’s that you ask? and btw, Ann and Nancy Wilson define the bar in music. The amount of talented women in the music industry today also gives me chills, makes me proud to be a woman. Check out Kinga Glyk , insanely great jazz infused bass guitarist from Poland (we got to see her first concert in the U.S. last Saturday night) — and Rush’s new bada$$ drummer, Anika Nilles — serious bars to break!!

Medium update: Well, I have a lot of patience, however, I am concerned that Medium has heavy comment monitoring algorithms. This doesn’t sit well with me. Not sure how long I’ll last. Always something. I did, however, get published by a sweet publication, on Medium, called Lit Up and there’s some nice conversations with writers and readers there.

I enjoy the formatting and visual capabilities on Substack a lot more though...

“Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly.”

— Pablo Neruda