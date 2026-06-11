My Miss Bea | on Fuji X-Pro

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When the day is a lovely melody double steps do you skip Or the evenings come with fear restless in mourning's grip Pick me When walking past my pain won’t you turn around and see these cold hard streets remain but you can set me free Pick me When life is much too full no room for you to spare consider a tiny corner where my spirit can repair Pick me When you think your life is over no future do you hold in the valley of the aging moored in stormy cold Pick me When you walk the wild planet as I wander to my death or see my bones behind bars waiting for my last breath Pick me When you know My name backwards ancient wisdom o’er the earth lean into the sacred tree for I am part of your rebirth Why not pick me? Love, Dog

Dedicated to the eyes who see and rescue dogs. Especially the dogs abandoned in deserts, parks, mountains, wandering beaches, and chained up or caged on big city streets, abused in broad daylight.

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Medium update: Well, I joined, and two days later my account was flagged and shut down for “violating rules.” Apparently there is a glitch in their system that attached spam algorithms to my account. I am thinking about the chameleon in Kung Fu Panda. I had no idea because I didn’t receive an email from them, and I was able to use my account the whole time. A few friends told me about the “suspension/violation” message when they tried to go to my Medium site. Strange, because I had submitted a piece to a nice publication there, they liked it, and asked for some minor edits. I was so excited - but I think that got run over too. Great way to begin something new in this spammy A.I. world.

I’m thinking Rome is about to fall. Again. Big cities. Big Tech. I’m still hanging out in two places. One, for four years. Slow tech death. The other? They ate me right away. Progress?