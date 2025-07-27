P E A R L S

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I collect sunshine in pearls of hydrangeas delicate clusters rich in earthen hues gently swaying garden serenades as dragonflies thirst for renewal on strings of fruited bluebird notes We should have blueberries and ice-cream each ornament it’s own unique flavor I collect salty seaside air waves in my elder hair marshmallow flavored skies dipped in hot chocolate tastes of children’s laughter Mews and husky kaws Grey mothers gliding by I collect songs in spans of color Lonely ballads in winter feeding hope into spring where feathered mothers build homes from sticks and cotton sewing artful patterns carried in Warmth I collect comedy on my console Wind blowing through the radio Old hands tuning yesteryear Celebrated milestones raised glasses, good cheer Ancestors smiling stoically Pearls on mid-century book shelves I collect poetry in forests of twinkling treetops casting long shadows over moss laden paths Streams of conscience pouring over basalt cliffs Phrases swirling below I collect moonshine over painted barns mourning forgotten prairies The people, though none the same helpless recollections of history vessels of natural sustenance generations of broken backs and centuries of dreams I collect leaves like art Veined mysteries of autumn Monet on sidewalks directing grace-filled steps mercifully toward joy Muddy puddles left behind in promises of atonements I collect grief behind painful stares scattered on city streets forgotten dying life from the Artist's paintbox original masterpieces Pearls made from Love I collect my wild willful heart in unwritten sonnets Gracious intervention Thy eternal summer shall not fade but grow stronger in reverence and humility rooted in the promise of more...