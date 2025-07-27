MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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P E A R L S

Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jul 27, 2025
I collect sunshine in pearls of hydrangeas
delicate clusters rich in earthen hues
gently swaying garden serenades
as dragonflies thirst for renewal
on strings of fruited bluebird notes 
We should have blueberries and ice-cream
each ornament it’s own unique flavor

I collect salty seaside air
waves in my elder hair
marshmallow flavored skies
dipped in hot chocolate
tastes of children’s laughter
Mews and husky kaws
Grey mothers gliding by

I collect songs in spans of color
Lonely ballads in winter
feeding hope into spring
where feathered mothers build
homes from sticks and cotton
sewing artful patterns
carried in Warmth

I collect comedy on my console
Wind blowing through the radio
Old hands tuning yesteryear 
Celebrated milestones
raised glasses, good cheer
Ancestors smiling stoically 
Pearls on mid-century book shelves 

I collect poetry in forests
of twinkling treetops
casting long shadows
over moss laden paths
Streams of conscience
pouring over basalt cliffs
Phrases swirling below

I collect moonshine over painted barns
mourning forgotten prairies
The people, though none the same
helpless recollections of history
vessels of natural sustenance
generations of broken backs 
and centuries of dreams

I collect leaves like art
Veined mysteries of autumn
Monet on sidewalks
directing grace-filled steps
mercifully toward joy
Muddy puddles left behind
in promises of atonements

I collect grief
behind painful stares
scattered on city streets
forgotten dying life
from the Artist's paintbox 
original masterpieces
Pearls made from Love

I collect my wild willful heart
in unwritten sonnets
Gracious intervention
Thy eternal summer shall not fade
but grow stronger
in reverence and humility
rooted in the promise of more...

After a nine hour drive from Lodi, California, (a week ago today) I hopped out of the van, hugged my mum and brother, grabbed my camera bag, and went straight to the garden.  I stared at my favorite flowers, in full bloom at dusk, and snapped a few pictures.  Later in the evening, as I was about to go to sleep, I heard the first line.  It was a call to create.  Bit by bit, evening by evening, in the van on Highway 1.

Taking random video shorts of familiar scenes, gathering, collecting emotions.  What moves your soul?  Standing still with your memories?  Being present in future ones?

As of last Friday, the test came back "benign."  So I ended my poem in praise of more.
No matter the outcome, there is always more.  Find the more.  

So I will continue.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers.

See you soon :)

love, deb
ox

P.S.  My "thing" is to go black at the end of my little films so you can experience the joy of just listening.  I love a podcast like that too.  No distractions.

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Music: The Goat Rodeo Sessions, Franz and the Eagle with Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile and Stuart Duncan. < check sound icon is not on mute and the video might need a refresh to get it to the beginning >

Radio Broadcast: Bob Hope live from San Francisco, Christmas Show, 12/18/1945

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