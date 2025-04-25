My love
teeters
on edges
of silence
reliance
longing
dual edges
candid hellos
soft goodbyes
tumbling
oh Gravity
lie upon
me
in this place
embrace
the ground
of where
my tender
heart
was formed
pulsating
captivating
world
thrust this
pounding
toward the
sanctity of
your Creation
formation
higher, higher
set the sky
on fire
make me
stronger
more resilient
more brilliant
than my
transilient
bones
of valley
field
and stones
underneath...
You above
the dénouement
of my story
told
behold
release
breathe peace
butterfly fly
ignore
my war cry
don't leave me
here to die
on the floor
in pieces
and odes
of shatters
and matters
of love.
Ode to Heartache - Deborah T. Hewitt
Lovely poem Deborah, and I can't wait to read your future collaborate with Jenn! Exciting! 💖🩷💖
Whew. The way you combine words and pictures is magnificent. I'm feeling it.