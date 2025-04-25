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My love teeters on edges of silence reliance longing dual edges candid hellos soft goodbyes tumbling oh Gravity lie upon me in this place embrace the ground of where my tender heart was formed pulsating captivating world thrust this pounding toward the sanctity of your Creation formation higher, higher set the sky on fire make me stronger more resilient more brilliant than my transilient bones of valley field and stones underneath... You above the dénouement of my story told behold release breathe peace butterfly fly ignore my war cry don't leave me here to die on the floor in pieces and odes of shatters and matters of love. Ode to Heartache - Deborah T. Hewitt