MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Mariska Burger's avatar
Mariska Burger
7h

Oh my goodness Deborah!!!

This moved me to tears.

The most perfect publication for me, to read specifically now.

Thank you, thank you, thank you and thank God for your extraordinary and beautiful talent.

May God bless you more and more.🛐🤍

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2 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
M H's avatar
M H
5h

Beautiful words and the joy of nature.The wonder of Gods creation and the music is like a dance.Thanks for the scripture and memories Deborah when l was little l believed in fairies who came out in the dark.🕊️🙏♥️xxx.

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