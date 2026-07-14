My Irreplaceable Golden Hour
I was all alone with the love of my life...
Aging, you look back. Said you’d live in a shack. On a whim. With him. Movie reel. All the feels. Look around. It’s profound. From one date. You helped create. A family. Happily ever after. Shine. So fine. His, yours, mine. LOVE. In a grocery store. You wanted more. Just two lovers, feet on the dash. Pacific Coast Highway. Driving his bus, nowhere fast. Praying it would last. Sipping tea. Sundays with me. Eating Mongolian. You’re the only one. Red pleather booth. Our youth. When he smiled. Found my wild. Once upon. The movie plays. These days. In the past. Radio on blast. Burnin’ through the night. We slowed down time. Holding me tight. I needed no light. Oh the power. Drenched in black and white.
and you
my irreplaceable golden hour
before man and wife
I was all alone with the love of my life…
So beautiful Deb. I hope to write to my love this well some day🙏❤️🦋
What a lovely poem , Deb. So romantic.