Aging, you look back. Said you’d live in a shack. On a whim. With him. Movie reel. All the feels. Look around. It’s profound. From one date. You helped create. A family. Happily ever after. Shine. So fine. His, yours, mine. LOVE. In a grocery store. You wanted more. Just two lovers, feet on the dash. Pacific Coast Highway. Driving his bus, nowhere fast. Praying it would last. Sipping tea. Sundays with me. Eating Mongolian. You’re the only one. Red pleather booth. Our youth. When he smiled. Found my wild. Once upon. The movie plays. These days. In the past. Radio on blast. Burnin’ through the night. We slowed down time. Holding me tight. I needed no light. Oh the power. Drenched in black and white.

and you

my irreplaceable golden hour

before man and wife

I was all alone with the love of my life…

Share

Leave a comment

Share MY UNFRAMED LIFE