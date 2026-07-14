MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Cori Bren's avatar
Cori Bren
21h

So beautiful Deb. I hope to write to my love this well some day🙏❤️🦋

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1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
Julie Dee's avatar
Julie Dee
18h

What a lovely poem , Deb. So romantic.

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1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
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