MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Linda's avatar
Linda
Jul 1, 2024

My sweet sweet friend. I love the blue flowers I don't know the name but they were everywhere in my childhood we called them popcorn Flowers. They looked like popcorn balls stuck together.

And Mahler was beautiful. I love classical music that makes you want to leap in the air when it rises. Nope never did do ballet. Not light on my feet at all. Hope you are still recovering well from your gall bladder surgery, we are doing the Pneumonia crawl here. Still trying to cough it all away. Cant figure out why I got it I had a Pneumonia shot or two lately. I have decided that I must have broken a mirror lately. All this luck i keep getting, I don't want to say bad but lets say less than optimum. Any way I love and pray for you. oxoxoxoxox

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5 replies by Deborah T. Hewitt and others
Beryl G's avatar
Beryl G
Jul 5, 2024

It is satisfying and the best method of relaxation to sit in a

quiet corner and listen to, music that can stir the soul and our senses. Then, by doing a little research on the composer (a readily available gift in today's technological world) we can imagine stories the music is illustrating.

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