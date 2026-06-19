MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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Julie Dee's avatar
Julie Dee
Jun 19

This was a tender read, Deb. You described her well. I have an elderly neighbour in my street and she is dear. Been here on this row since 1969, incredibly active despite her age and a huge animal lover. Saw her a few weeks ago and she was on the way to the Chinese ‘I’m going to share it with my dog’ - which I thought was so sweet. The older we grow, the more we ponder our own fate, for better or worse. We see what we’d like and we see what we don’t want but ultimately we may not get that much say in it.

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1 reply by Deborah T. Hewitt
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
4d

My dad often talked about his grandma who lived with them. She would leave the house randomly and the kids would have to bring her back. I imagined her to be a weathered Polish woman who was alone after her husband was gone, moving into the farmhouse in Lowell, Michigan. She was a stranger to the country she came to and probably was confused by language, customs, the land and relied on dad's grandpa a lot. Maybe she went out of the house to look for the place she left.

Everybody has a story. I wish everyone could tell theirs. I think

I would be more patient, less anxious, less worried and have more empathy if I could read them ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

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