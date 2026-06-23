I know
it's the way.
I know
you gave me
thought you’d save me
all the books
my hollow nooks
when things fall apart
but my heart
beats
your distance
day after day
the edge of the bed
instead
hold my hand
help me understand
what’s that you said?
love does
but does it?
focus
manifest
through the fragile
side by side
if only you knew
the one way ride
I can no longer hide
my mind unwinds
the black and white
thrusting
my soul combusting
where’s the grey light?
foreign world
unfurling sadness
hurling madness
then it came
Book of James
unleashed tongues
the shame
bolted doors
cold damp floors
fill my lungs
speak life
I am rife
with fury
get up, smile
for the jury
trembling joy
skip away
childlike fever
knowing
the forgoing
who I am
quietly growing
observation
without explanation
her four legs prancing
trancing
unspoken broken
take me
under green canopies
nature’s keys
dear frequencies
we are leaning
gleaning
verdant crowns
standing tall
and profound
where words speak
in earthen splendor
cinematic surrender
novels of origination
life’s formation
heal over someday
it’s the Way
I know.
“To be fully alive, fully human, and completely awake is to be continually thrown out of the nest. To live fully is to be always in no-man’s-land, to experience each moment as completely new and fresh. To live is to be willing to die over and over again.” — Pema Chödrön
“Unclench your fists.
Hold out your hands.
Take mine.
Let us hold each other.
Thus is his Glory Manifest”
Epiphany - Madeleine L’Engle
I love the rhythm of this poem and Bea looks in a state of contemplation along with the light of day. Just gorgeous. 💛🌸
Well...the usual Deborah feast!! Words, photographs, music. I am overwhelmed ! Keep creating just below the surface of thought, Deb, you have an extraordinary gift , just piled on and piled on and piled on...Godspeed, dear friend! W.E.W.