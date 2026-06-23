MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grace Drigo's avatar
Grace Drigo
5d

I love the rhythm of this poem and Bea looks in a state of contemplation along with the light of day. Just gorgeous. 💛🌸

Reply
Share
Wendy Elizabeth Williams's avatar
Wendy Elizabeth Williams
5d

Well...the usual Deborah feast!! Words, photographs, music. I am overwhelmed ! Keep creating just below the surface of thought, Deb, you have an extraordinary gift , just piled on and piled on and piled on...Godspeed, dear friend! W.E.W.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Deborah T. Hewitt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture