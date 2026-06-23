Rare conceptual shoot from the archives.

I know

you gave me

thought you’d save me

all the books

my hollow nooks

when things fall apart

but my heart

beats

your distance

day after day

the edge of the bed

instead

hold my hand

help me understand

what’s that you said?

love does

but does it?

focus

manifest

through the fragile

side by side

if only you knew

the one way ride

I can no longer hide

my mind unwinds

the black and white

thrusting

my soul combusting

where’s the grey light?

foreign world

unfurling sadness

hurling madness

then it came

Book of James

unleashed tongues

the shame

bolted doors

cold damp floors

fill my lungs

speak life

I am rife

with fury

get up, smile

for the jury

trembling joy

skip away

childlike fever

knowing

the forgoing

who I am

quietly growing

observation

without explanation

her four legs prancing

trancing

unspoken broken

take me

under green canopies

nature’s keys

dear frequencies

we are leaning

gleaning

verdant crowns

standing tall

and profound

where words speak

in earthen splendor

cinematic surrender

novels of origination

life’s formation

heal over someday

it’s the Way

I know.

My Bea

“To be fully alive, fully human, and completely awake is to be continually thrown out of the nest. To live fully is to be always in no-man’s-land, to experience each moment as completely new and fresh. To live is to be willing to die over and over again.” — Pema Chödrön

“Unclench your fists.

Hold out your hands.

Take mine.

Let us hold each other.

Thus is his Glory Manifest”

Epiphany - Madeleine L’Engle

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