The place dad ran to when he needed to breath. Knowing cancer was inside of him.

“Dry bones rattle

In a lonely soul

Slipped and fell into

A deep black hole

I can tell you're lost

I'm here for you



Wildfires burning you

Down to stone

Blind eyes turning

From a world so cold

A million miles apart

Within my reach”

— Papa Roach & Carrie Underwood

The house was empty. Just me. Last child gone. Flew.

Mama bird would push her babies out of the nest, eyeshot from the kitchen window.

Soon. But not until.

It was Thursday, May 7th 2015. I was working a lot. On a real high at 55 years old. Just completed a big wedding job in the Redwoods of Northern California, where I hired another photographer, from San Francisco, to help me. Now, back at my prestigious job with the university. The one most budding photographers didn’t want. Second evening of a three evening concert series.

In the fullness it was extra quiet.

Boxes ticked in machine-like style. Racing ahead as if to wash away all reality.

And around the corner the possibility of darkness unknown. Thank you God for my life.

I looked at all the equipment on the counter, spread out as if to say how many years of accumulation? this for that, that for this. I’ll tear it apart in a minute.

Climb the ladder outside and take a peek at those babies. You have time for nature. Sweatpants, grubby tshirt, slip-on slippers. I’ve got time. Take a camera. But.. you never go this close. Mama flew in like a helicopter last week. She warned you as you sat in the distance observing her nest. She warned you.

One snap from six feet high, little chirps, the last noise. Swaying. No stopping. Down it came. Head smashed on iron. Darkness.

Wake. Faculties soaked in dog water. Blood dripping down my forehead. Suckerpunched bone protruding under my breast. My knees. Surely they are worse. No. My foot. Can’t walk. Nothing but the rustling of leaves. Crawl to the door. There she is. My broken dog.

Belly crawl into the house, arm stretching upward — the mess on the counter, please help me find my phone. Help me. Call my boss. No. Call 911. No answer. Five times. No answer. Don’t call my husband. Call my husband. You can’t call the neighbors. They are doing nefarious things, making the living hard.

I’m 20 minutes away. Please hang in there.

I’m going to pass out. Please call my boss. Please. (sobbing) Please call my boss. Wait. I’ll find her number. I need changing. I lost everything. I’m wet. The pain is bad. I’m not doing good.

Please deb. Don’t worry about that now. I’m on my way. I love you. Please hang on.

I’m begging you. Please call my boss.

Hospital. One hour in lobby, passing out.

Head. MRI first. Broken foot. Later. Smashed rib. Never. It’s just rib subluxation.

Skin ripped from knuckles.

Driving home, blood glued to hair on forehead. Never cleaned up.

Next day. Broken. But alive.

In every season there is a come-to-Jesus-moment that seems forgotten in the seasons of highs. Some of us are gone forever. Some of us get a second, third, fourth, a million chances to live. And not flounder.

This was a short season of my life, in the context of living. But it was a delicate season — like an old antique window finally shattering.

As the baby birds waited patiently for their mama, too big for their nest, God directed me on crutches to the kitchen window. Randomly woke me off my healing perch to watch each one fly away. As I watched, I felt the heaviness of motherhood. The years and years of that precious, joyous and challenging season. The letting go of my whole heart as I tried to replace it behind the lens.

Keep going. Although you are fragile and full of humility. Keep going.

Little did I know, five years later, in the same month of May, I would reach another season of brokenness that screamed to me, “you do not want to live.” The street outside looks good. Every single day for three months I’d hear that voice. Never in my life had I heard helplessness like that. I took pictures down. Shut down. Froze. Rolled around as if to beg the couch to swallow me. Please swallow me.

But I knew there was more deep down. And I waited on it. Prayed for it.

Broken, He answered. This is a season of learning. This is the truth of life.

Of living.

Again.

I have left you here for this. I have left a light on for you.

I wrote this piece, below, on my first anniversary of writing — the aftermath of the fall.

One Year Ago Today Deborah T. Hewitt · June 1, 2023 I can still see myself barely standing on the storm driven uneven sand mound, old beach chair on my back, bag tossed over one shoulder, one foot in an awkward boot shoe. Read full story

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