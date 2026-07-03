MY UNFRAMED LIFE

MY UNFRAMED LIFE

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America Two Fifty

Mercy. You got me good.
Deborah T. Hewitt's avatar
Deborah T. Hewitt
Jul 03, 2026
America two fifty
look at our cities
some they so pretty
others so gritty
and I never seen
such a mean machine
taking advantage
causing the damage
we came to adore
explore 
oh the lore
common man builders
hand strewn pillars
electric and water distillers
railway, bridge, road
the load bestowed
to us
united dream makers
shakers and creators
America the beautiful
irrefutable tis of thee
keep us free
help us thrive
revive the poor
humble the rich
stitch this nation
a kind generation
Eyes that See
streets of need
rid our leaders
of power and greed
keeping score
end the wars
care for the 
downtrodden
forgotten souls
no agendas, pretenders
give Love the controls
America two fifty
plenty to celebrate
recalibrate
be wise
cause we rise
you rise
again and again
above the fruited plain
amber waves of grain
I know it's a little insane
liberty can't be contained
to the bitter end
you have been a friend
spacious skies
purple mountain majesties
two fifty more to rise

God shed Your grace on thee
from sea to shining sea

Mercy.
You got me good.

Happy Birthday America...

ox

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The image above (taken by me) was of a lone Hispanic teenager honoring Charlie Kirk after his assassination on September 10th, 2025.

Music clip: “Mercy” by Duffy — featuring West Coast hip-hop artist The Game, with production by Cool & Dre.

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