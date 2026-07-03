Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published America two fifty look at our cities some they so pretty others so gritty and I never seen such a mean machine taking advantage causing the damage we came to adore explore oh the lore common man builders hand strewn pillars electric and water distillers railway, bridge, road the load bestowed to us united dream makers shakers and creators America the beautiful irrefutable tis of thee keep us free help us thrive revive the poor humble the rich stitch this nation a kind generation Eyes that See streets of need rid our leaders of power and greed keeping score end the wars care for the downtrodden forgotten souls no agendas, pretenders give Love the controls America two fifty plenty to celebrate recalibrate be wise cause we rise you rise again and again above the fruited plain amber waves of grain I know it's a little insane liberty can't be contained to the bitter end you have been a friend spacious skies purple mountain majesties two fifty more to rise God shed Your grace on thee from sea to shining sea Mercy. You got me good. Happy Birthday America... ox

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The image above (taken by me) was of a lone Hispanic teenager honoring Charlie Kirk after his assassination on September 10th, 2025.

Music clip: “Mercy” by Duffy — featuring West Coast hip-hop artist The Game, with production by Cool & Dre.